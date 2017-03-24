18-millionth Kazakh resident to be born in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of National Economy forecasts that the 18-millionth Kazakh resident will be born in April this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“According to official statistics the population [of Kazakhstan] has not yet reached 18 million being more than 17,945,000 people as of February 1. We expect that the 18-millionth resident of Kazakhstan will come to life in April”, Ministry’s press secretary Samal Ibrayeva posted on a social network.

As per Statistics Committee of Kazakh National Economy Ministry, the country’s population as of February 1, 2017 was equal to 17,945,300 people including 10,305,700 (57.4 percent) of urban and 7,639,600 people (42.6 percent) of rural population. Meanwhile, the share of the male population is 48.4 percent and the females share is 51.6 percent.

As compared with February 1, 2016, the population has increased by 231,500 people or 1.3 percent.

The Ministry highlighted that many of world’s websites (Countrymeters, Worldometers, WorldClock, etc.) related to demographic statistics comprise population enumerators that show continuously updated estimate of the current population. Such tools are based on their own algorithm that uses the average birthrate estimate for the years to be forecasted.

Kazakhstan population enumerator (Live) is found upon UN information, and as of today it shows 18,007,000 people.

UN’s estimates and forecasts are based on the results of the latest national population census and numerous specialized polls all over the world. Because a long time between national population censuses has passed and no additional demographic surveys have been carried out the data calculation can often result in overestimation of population growth trends.