    15:07, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    18 new sports facilities to be built in Mangystau rgn

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - 18 new sports facilities are planned to be constructed in Mangystau region in 2016.

    "First of all, a sports area will be constructed in Munailinskiy district," Rushaniya Yelizarova, deputy head of physical culture and sports office of Mangystau region, told Kazinform correspondent. "New sports halls will be built at schools and a multi-functional sport complex will to be constructed in the city of Aktau. There are plans to construct several sports facilities in Munailinskiy, Karakiyanskiy and Tupkaraganskiy districts."
    It is worth mentioning that nine sports hall and sport grounds were built in Mangystau region in 2015.

