18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Criminal cases were launched against people suspected of organizing the January unrest in Kazakhstan, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When answering the questions of journalists on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Majilis, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov confirmed that the criminal cases against 18 people suspected of organizing the January riots had been opened.

In his words, all details of the investigation are highly classified.

Earlier Berik Assylov revealed that chaotic events that spread through Kazakhstan in January 2021 turned out to be a well orchestrated operation, a coup attempt.

Assylov went on to add that former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and his former deputy Sadykulov were charged with treason. According to him, Massimov could be named as one of the key organizers of the January riots. Massimov’s second former deputy Daulet Yergozhin was also charged for attempting to seize power through violent means.

On Thursday, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov delivered a report to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the tragic events of last January when unrest erupted in many cities of Kazakhstan.