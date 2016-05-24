18 states joined ‪#‎beshintheusa marathon – U.S. Consulate (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 18 states have already joined the ‪#‎beshintheusa marathon, U.S. Consulate in Almaty informs via Facebook.

“Kazakhstan! We have 18 states covered in our ‪#‎beshintheusa campaign! Help us complete our goal of posting photos of Kazakhstanis and Americans sharing beshbarmak in all 50 states in 2016, to mark 25 years of U.S.-Kazakhstan relations. Email your photos to [email protected] and post on Instagram @uscgalmaty. Only 32 states to go!” a message reads.

The “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to [email protected]. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.









