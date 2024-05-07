EN
    09:47, 07 May 2024 | GMT +6

    18 yo Kazakh boxer first in history to become four-time Asian Champion

    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakh boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan won gold at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2024 reaching a new career high, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    He is the first in the history to become the four-time Asian Youth Boxing Champion.

    In the men’s 67 kg final bout Torekhan beat Uzbek boxer Mukhammedazizbek Ismoilov twice knocking him down in the third round.

    Torekhan is a brother of well-known Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan who is called “the Kazakh Lomachenko.”

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan swept 11 gold medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
