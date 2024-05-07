09:47, 07 May 2024 | GMT +6
18 yo Kazakh boxer first in history to become four-time Asian Champion
Kazakh boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan won gold at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2024 reaching a new career high, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
He is the first in the history to become the four-time Asian Youth Boxing Champion.
In the men’s 67 kg final bout Torekhan beat Uzbek boxer Mukhammedazizbek Ismoilov twice knocking him down in the third round.
Torekhan is a brother of well-known Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan who is called “the Kazakh Lomachenko.”
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan swept 11 gold medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships.