18 yr old from Aktobe wins in Moscow Taekwando Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azat Shuyitbayev has been the only Kazakh representative in his weight category on the open Moscow Cup in Taekwando ITF, Diapazon wrote.

On January 14-15 in Moscow there was held the Open Cup of Taekwando ITF where 819 athletes took part. Azat Shuyitbayev was the only Kazakhstan participant in the 18+ category and weight 64 kg. Azat won gold in the final having finished the fight prematurely

"The tournament was organized well. My intention was not to win. I am preparing for the world tournament in North Korea in August, and I was going to practice my weak points, and therefore I did not have special preparation. It was supposed to be a training for me but it turned out to be a win", Azat said.