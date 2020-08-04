181 recovered from coronavirus in Shymkent over the past day

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 181 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the city administration office.

One of the recovered patients is a 74-year-old resident of the city. The old lady was under the supervision of doctors for more than twenty days. In addition to the coronavirus infection she was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

To date, 3,314 recovered patients have been discharged from the infectious diseases hospital of the city.