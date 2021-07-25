182 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 78,917 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of July 25, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 23,046 patients are treated for COVID-19 at hospitals, while 55,871 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,438 patients are in critical condition, 284 are in extremely severe condition and 182 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 6,631521 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 529,269 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 446,996 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.