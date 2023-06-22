182 Kazakhstanis receive Bolashak scholarship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the Republican Commission for training abroad, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As the Commission decided, the Bolashak scholarship was granted to 182 Kazakhstanis, of whom 149 will undergo training in master’s program, seven in doctoral program, and as well as 26 will take internship programs at leading universities and world’s production centers.

62% of the scholarship holders are to train abroad in natural and technical sciences, and the remaining 38% in social and humanitarian sciences.

By the decision of the Commission, grants were given to 328 Kazakhstanis to take an internship in leading research centers of the world.

Acceptance of applications under the Bolashak educational program will run until mid-September this year.

Following the meeting, the State Counselor gave a number of concrete instructions.