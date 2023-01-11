184 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 175 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Nine more have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

2,400 are getting treatment for the coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia across the country today. 240 patients are in hospitals and 2,160 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious, seven patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan reported about 1,404,504 COVID-19 cases, while 90,633 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.