184 Kazakhstanis granted Bolashak scholarship

A meeting of the Republican Commission for Personnel Training Abroad took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Upon the decision of the Commission, 184 Kazakhstanis had been awarded the Bolashak scholarship, who are to be studying for their master's and doctor's degrees at the world's top universities.

The meeting also focused on domestic scholars’ internships at the leading world scientific centers. According to the State Counselor, such an initiative of the Head of State aims at boosting the promotion of Kazakhstani science. Karin pointed to the evenness in allocating grants in all priority areas of domestic science, including humanitarian and social as well as engineering and technical specialties.

Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin gave a number of concrete instructions regarding further implementation and bettering the competitive selection processes of the Bolashak international scholarship and scientific internship programs.