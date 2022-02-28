185 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,314 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 22,314 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,547 are in-patients and 19,767 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 185, in critical condition – 62, and on artificial lung ventilation – 55.

Notably, the country has logged 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 833 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



