185 thousand people employed to permanent jobs within Employment Road Map-2020 in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 185 thousand people were employed to permanent jobs within the framework of the Employment Road Map-2020 in the first 10 months of 2015, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova informed today.

According to her, the Government approved complex programs on employment of people in the regions early in the year. The results are already visible.

"If the ministry embraces about 100 thousand people within the framework of the Employment Road Map every year, this number is 345 thousand people in 10 months of 2015 already and 185 thousand of them are employed to permanent jobs," the minister noted.

Besides, T. Duisenova said that the Government considered upgrading the Employment Road Map-2020 divided into three directions of support.

"The first one is preserving jobs meaning the support measures allowing employers not to cut jobs but use some flexible mechanisms, for example changing the shifts time. The second one is creation of jobs implying for extension of micro crediting within the framework of the Employment Road Map. And third one is expansion of employment in the service sphere. These are three directions that will allow to adjust the current program," T. Duisenova added.