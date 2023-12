NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 186 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus bringing the country’s recoveries to 9,902, coronavoirus2020.kz reads.

34 of them were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 30 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 5 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Akmola region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 50 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Almaty region, 20 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region.