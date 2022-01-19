187 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 187 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

206 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 84,928 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 78,097 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,241 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 13,874 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,085,004 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 976,352 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.