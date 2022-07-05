EN
    09:58, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    187 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 187 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 37 of them were registered in Nur-Sultan, 112 – in Almaty, 8 – in Shymkent, 7 – in Almaty region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

    The total number of coronavirus cases across Kazakhstan has so far reached 1,307,517.




