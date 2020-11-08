EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:05, 08 November 2020 | GMT +6

    188 coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 6,601 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. 188 of them are in critical condition, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

    397 out of 6,601 are children, 2,727 are staying at hospitals. 188 patients are in critical condition, 20 in the severe condition, 28 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 723 more coronavirus cases, 138 recovered. 176 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 1 death and 59 recoveries were also confirmed the countrywide.


