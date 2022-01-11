188 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 23,725, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 3,139 are treated as in-patients and 20,586 as out-patients.

188 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 67 in critical condition, and 47 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.