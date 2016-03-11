18yo detained for fatal hit-and-run in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Since early March Zhambyl region's police officers detained two drivers who had committed fatal accidents and disappeared from the scene, Kazinform refers to the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

Thus, there was arrested an 18-year-old driver of "Toyota Land Cruiser Prado". March 6 he hit and run a young woman, aged 20, in the village of Korday. The victim has died. The driver fled the scene.

In addition, March 2 a traffic accident occurred in Moyinkum district. Two passengers of Audi-C4 car have died at the scene of the tragedy. A 29-year-old driver fled the scene on foot.

The two suspects were identified and arrested. Criminal cases were initiated.

A number of forensic examinations will be carried out. The pre-trial investigations are underway.