KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - An 18-year-old boy has drowned in Yereimentau rural area of Akmola region, the press service of the regional Emergency Department informs.

The young man, born in 1997, drowned June 21 at about 12 p.m., while swimming in Kumai River near the village of Toybai. The body of the drowned man was removed from the water by local residents.