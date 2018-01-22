18yo Kazakh joins Stanford Golf Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Daulet Tuleubayev joined the Stanford University golf team, Kazinform has learned from the GoStanford.com

Daulet was offered admission at a number of U.S. universities, including Harvard, UCLA Berkeley, Princeton, and Duke but chose to continue his education and sports career in Stanford.

Tuleubayev is the first Kazakhstani golfer in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).





Stanford University golf team includes 12 athletes two to three of whom are replaced each year due to them graduating from the University.

It should be noted that one of the best golfers in history, Tiger Woods used to play for the team as the economics major at Stanford.



