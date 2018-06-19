18yo succumbed to meningitis in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, the 18-year-old school leaver of Shymkent city, suspected of having meningitis, died on June 15 at the infectious diseases hospital.

The youth was admitted to hospital at 6 a.m. and died within an hour.



The laboratory testing conducted confirms that meningococcal infection has killed the teen, the press service of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

As of June 18 there are 62 confirmed cases of meningococcal infection reported in Kazakhstan. 7 undergo in-patient treatment at infectious diseases hospitals, 42 people were discharged from hospitals, 13 people died from meningococcal infection.