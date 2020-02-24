EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 24 February 2020 | GMT +6

    19,137 foreigners working in Kazakhstan today

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 19,137 foreign nationals are working in Kazakhstan to date, according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Kazinform reports.

    753 of them (4%) are the first category workers (senior executives and their deputies); 4,363 (23%) are working as second category employees (heads of structural divisions); 9,613 (50%) are the third category employees (specialists); 1,749 (9%) are qualified workers (4th category). 926 (5%) are seasonal workers and 1,732 people (9%) have been employed under the «corporate transition».

    The number of employers attracting foreign workforce comprised 2,021.

    The biggest number of foreigners are working in construction sector – 8,582 (45%). 2,228 people are working in mining sector (12%), 1,586 people work in processing industry (8%) and 1,397 foreigners work in professional, research and technical sector (7%).

    5,266 people (28%) came from China, 1,935 – from Turkey (10%), 1,896 – from India (10%), 1,434 – from Great Britain and 965 (5%) are from Uzbekistan.




    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Statistics Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!