ASTANA. KAZINFORM The population of Kazakhstan reached 19,691,858 people as of October 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the National Statistics Bureau.

12,151,700 people live in urban settlements (61.7%), and 7,540,200 (38.3%) live in rural areas.

Since the year beginning, the number of Kazakhstan population increased by 188,700 people or by 1%.