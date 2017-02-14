EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:41, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    19 countries received EXPO 2017pavilions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 19 countries and one international organization have already received pavilions on the territory of the EXPO town in Astana, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

    "Currently, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Vietnam, Germany, Jordan, Qatar, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Monaco, the UAE, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, France, the Czech Republic, Japan and one international organization - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have already received their pavilions," Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017".

    The company stressed that only locally licensed firms are involved in design and decoration of the pavilions as well as building and installation works. Participants of the EXPO event chose contractors themselves.

    Currently, specialists of the technical bureau of the company familiarize with 30 projects of pavilions developed by contractors chosen by the participating countries.

    Of note, only Austria made a presentation of its idea and topic of the pavilion.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!