19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 4.5% and that of ICU beds – 17.9% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 107 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 4.5% of the total beds. 19 patients are in intensive care units, six of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.9%.



