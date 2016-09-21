19 dead, 9 missing after flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's West Java triggered by torrential rains have left 19 people dead, nine missing and two injured, with a further 1,000 having been evacuated from the area, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.

The overflowing of the Cimanuk River in Garut and Sumedang districts peaked around 1 a.m. but has since subsided, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.



Flooding caused the deaths of 16 people, while the other three were killed by landslides.



Search and rescue operations also involving the police and military are still ongoing.



Source: Kyodo