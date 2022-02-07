19 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 people died of the coronavirus infection and three more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Six deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region documents two COVID-19 related deaths each. Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.

Nur-Sultan city, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions added one death of COVID-like pneumonia each.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 3,653 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,274,607. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,166,908 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.