19 more coronavirus-positive cases recorded in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 19 more coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Almaty region, including 12 in Taldykorgan town, 4 in Kegen, 2 in Talgar and 1 in Karasai districts.

The PCR testing confirmed coronavirus diagnosis. All were admitted to the infectious diseases department, the regional governor’s press service reports.

The close contacts are to be traced yet.

As of May 20 there are 238 coronavirus cases in the region.