19 organizations specializing in construction projects audit accredited in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of today, 19 organizations specializing in examination activity are accredited in Kazakhstan, head of the committee for construction affairs, housing and utility and management of land resources of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Markhabat Zhaiymbetov informed answering journalists' questions at the CCS media briefing.

"In order to improve the conditions for entrepreneurship activity in Kazakhstan, some types of state audits are transferred to the private sector. Until January 1, 2016, only 20% of the project expertise was in the competitive environment. Another 30% was transferred to the competitive environment this year, which makes it 50% in total," M. Zhaiymbetov said.

According to him, 10% of the project expertise will be transferred to the competitive environment every year, and private audit companies are going to be responsible for 90% of the total number of projects by 2020.

Only 10% of technically difficult projects will be under the responsibility of the state expert appraisal.