19 school leavers in Kazakhstan score maximum number of points at UNT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 80,000 school leavers have passed the Unified National Testing (UNT) over the past 7 days in Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

To be exact, 83,824 school leavers sat the test, including 61,535 - with the Kazakh language of instruction and 22,289 - with the Russian language of instruction.



On Day 7, students passed the testing at 3 locations.



19 school leavers scored the maximum number of points - 125 following results of 7 days.



16, 506 school leavers scored over 100 points at the UNT.