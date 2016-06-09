EN
    15:00, 09 June 2016

    19 school leavers in Kazakhstan score maximum number of points at UNT

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 80,000 school leavers have passed the Unified National Testing (UNT) over the past 7 days in Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

    To be exact, 83,824 school leavers sat the test, including 61,535 - with the Kazakh language of instruction and 22,289 - with the Russian language of instruction.

    On Day 7, students passed the testing at 3 locations.

    19 school leavers scored the maximum number of points - 125 following results of 7 days.

    16, 506 school leavers scored over 100 points at the UNT.

