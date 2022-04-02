19 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 2,650, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 294 are treated as in-patients and 2,356 as out-patients.

19 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, four in critical condition, and seven on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 19 cases of and 72 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



