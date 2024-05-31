19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery

Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the “Fetih Kupası” tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the akimat of Astana.

In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.

“The international tournament “Fetih Kupası” is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team,” said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.

Aykorkem Batikhan has been practicing traditional archery for only 1.5 years.