19-year-old 'Miss Semey' to represent Kazakhstan at Miss Universe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 19-year-old 'Miss Semey' Darina Kulsitova will represent Kazakhstan at the 65th annual international beauty pageant 'Miss Universe', Kazinform correspondent reports.



This year 'Miss Universe' wil take place January 12 in Manila, Philippines.

Darina is a third year student of Semipalatinsk Financial and Economic College.





In the final Darina will be wearing a national dress by famous Kazakh designer Aida Kaumenova and her evening dress is made by Naiyl Baykuchukov. Kazakh photographer Danil Oleynik did Darina's official photo session for the site 'Miss Universe'.

Contestants will spend two weeks in Manila, where they will participate in a charity auction, best national costume competition and a talent show.

'Miss Universe 2017' will be announced on January 30 in the Mall of Asia Arena. The pageant will be broadcast live in more than 150 countries worldwide.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant. It is one of the most important and prestigious beauty pageants in the world. Every year the winner is assigned a one-year contract, going overseas to spread messages about the control of diseases, peace etc. The current Miss Universe is Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines who was crowned on 20 December 2015.



