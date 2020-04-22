19-year-old saves little boy from drowning in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A 19-year-old guy saved the life of a little boy who was drowning in the Irgiz River on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Diapazon.kz.

The tragedy happened near one of the villages along the Irgiz River on April 21. It is still unclear how the 5-year-old boy fell into the river. But when Nurzhan Rashid, 19, saw the boy in the water, he was drowning 7 meters away from the shore.

Rashid rushed to rescue the boy from the deep waters of the river. He pulled the unconscious boy out of the water and performed CPR. Thanks to his timely actions the boy survived the accident and is now safe and sound.

Nurzhan Rashid is the student of the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University. He was staying at home at the time of the accident because of the quarantine regime in the region. All students were sent home and switched to remote learning.

Stay at home, it can save someone’s life!