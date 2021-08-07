191 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 109,163 people are under coronavirus treatment in the country, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 29,961 are treated as in-patients and 79,202 as out-patients.

Nationwide, those in severe condition number 1,871, in critical condition - 416, and on life support – 191.

Notably, 7,899 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,638 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

The country’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.