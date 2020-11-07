EN
Trends:
    10:00, 07 November 2020 | GMT +6

    191 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 191 recoveries from the novel infection, Coronavirus2020.kz. website reads.

    42 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 31 in Atyrau region, 56 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Pavlodar region, 5 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those who beat coronavirus rose to 107,530.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
