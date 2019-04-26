EN
    12:40, 26 April 2019 | GMT +6

    192 countries to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai, all countries invited

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Expo 2020 Dubai today confirmed that 192 countries have announced their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, making it the most inclusive and international Expo ever to be organised.

    An official spokesperson said, "We have invited all countries in the world without exception, in line with our commitment to making Expo 2020 Dubai a truly international event and platform for all of humanity, WAM reports.

    "For more than 170 years, World Expos have been apolitical events focused on furthering humanity for the common good through innovation, cultural exchange, creativity and collaboration. We are proud to continue that tradition."

