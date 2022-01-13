EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:49, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    194 mn Green Passes downloaded in Italy says Speranza, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 194 million Green Pass COVID-19 health certificates have been downloaded in Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told question time in the Lower House Wednesday.

    He said they were of three types: the recovered, the vaccinated and those who have passed a COVID test, ANSA reports.

    «The government will continue to rely on this instrument in a significant way,» said Speranza.

    Italy reached 89.58% of first jabs on Wednesday morning, the minister said.

    He said a record 700,000 doses had been administered Tuesday.

    Speranza said procedures were in train to bring in a «double automatism» for Green Passes in the case of recovery from the virus.
    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!