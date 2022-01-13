194 mn Green Passes downloaded in Italy says Speranza, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 194 million Green Pass COVID-19 health certificates have been downloaded in Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told question time in the Lower House Wednesday.

He said they were of three types: the recovered, the vaccinated and those who have passed a COVID test, ANSA reports.

«The government will continue to rely on this instrument in a significant way,» said Speranza.

Italy reached 89.58% of first jabs on Wednesday morning, the minister said.

He said a record 700,000 doses had been administered Tuesday.

Speranza said procedures were in train to bring in a «double automatism» for Green Passes in the case of recovery from the virus.