18:49, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6
194 mn Green Passes downloaded in Italy says Speranza, ANSA
ROME. KAZINFORM Some 194 million Green Pass COVID-19 health certificates have been downloaded in Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told question time in the Lower House Wednesday.
He said they were of three types: the recovered, the vaccinated and those who have passed a COVID test, ANSA reports.
«The government will continue to rely on this instrument in a significant way,» said Speranza.
Italy reached 89.58% of first jabs on Wednesday morning, the minister said.
He said a record 700,000 doses had been administered Tuesday.Speranza said procedures were in train to bring in a «double automatism» for Green Passes in the case of recovery from the virus.