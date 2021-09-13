196 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 13 some 78,512 people in Kazakhstan are being treated for COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

16,345 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 62,167 treated at home. 1,276 patients are in critical condition, 340 in extremely critical condition, while 196 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 3,008 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 842,587.