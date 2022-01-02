EN
    13:46, 02 January 2022 | GMT +6

    196 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 16,468, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 2,101 are in-patients and 14,367 are out-patients.

    Nationwide, 196 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 69 in critical condition, and 45 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 457 cases of and 440 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


