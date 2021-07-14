198 critical COVID-19 and pneumonia patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 45,282 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 45,282 COVID-19 patients, 14,698 are under treatment as in-patients and 30,584 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 880 patients with the coronavirus infection are in severe condition, 198 in critical condition, and 116 on artificial lung ventilation.