10:50, 14 July 2021 | GMT +6
198 critical COVID-19 and pneumonia patients treated in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 45,282 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Of the 45,282 COVID-19 patients, 14,698 are under treatment as in-patients and 30,584 as out-patients.
Nationwide, 880 patients with the coronavirus infection are in severe condition, 198 in critical condition, and 116 on artificial lung ventilation.