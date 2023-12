Kazakhstani karateka Assel Kanay has won a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, after defeating Iranian Atousa Golshadnezhad, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The fight ended with the score of 1:0.

Team Kazakhstan has 65 medals so far – eight gold, 16 silver and 41 bronze ones.

In 2022, Kanay won two gold medals at the Asian Championships in Tashkent – in individual and team events.