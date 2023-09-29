19th Asian Games: Athletes to compete for 33 sets of medals in Hangzhou

33 sets of medals will be up for grabs in athletics, cycling track, esports, fencing, shooting, swimming, triathlon and other types of sport at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on September 29, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Day 6 athletes will vie for medals in athletics in the Men’s and Women’s 20km race walk finals, Women’s 10000m final, Women’s Hammer Throw final, and Women’s Shot Put final. Georgiy Sheiko will compete in the Men’s 20km Race Walk final, while Galina Yakusheva – in the Women’s 20km Race Walk final. Kazakhstani Caroline Kipkirui will participate in the Women’s 10000m event.

Artistic gymnasts Assan Salimov, Darya Yassinskaya, and Emil Akhmejanov will vie for medals in the Men’s Vault Final, Women’s Balance Beam Final, Men’s Parallel Bars Final, Women’s Floor Exercise Final and Men’s Horizontal Bar Final.

Olga Axenova, Irina Yunusmetova and Saule Alimbek will compete in the 10m Pistol Team Women event, while Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Satpayev and Yuriy Yurkov – in the 50m Rifle Positions Team Men event.

Today will also see Kazakhstani male and female fencers, swimmers, water polo players and chess players in action in Hangzhou.

To date, Team Kazakhstan is ranked 11th in the overall medal tally with 22 medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 16 bronze medals.