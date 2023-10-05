EN
    16:01, 05 October 2023

    19th Asian Games: Karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov claims 8th gold for Kazakhstan

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Kazakh karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov claimed 8th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    Azhikanov devastated Jordanian athlete Hasan Masarweh 8:0 in the Men’s Kumite -75kg final.

    It bears to remind that this is the third gold the Kazakhstani athletes grabbed at the Asian Games today.

    Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev took the opportunity to extend his congratulations to Nurkanat and his teammates on the achievement. He expressed hope Nurkanat will continue to make Kazakhstanis proud of him in the future.

