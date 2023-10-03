19th Asian Games: Kazakhstan captures silver in Men’s Canoe Double

Kazakhstan clinched silver in the Men’s Canoe Double 1000m event at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov clocked the distance in 3:49.991, 6.195 behind the leaders from Uzbekistan. The Indian athletes were the third to cross the finish line (3:53.329).

To date, Team Kazakhstan has a total of 41 medals, including 4 gold, 8 silver and 29 bronze medals. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 12th in the overall medal standings.

The 19th Asian Games will run through October 8.