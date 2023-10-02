EN
    09:25, 02 October 2023

    19th Asian Games: Kazakhstan clinches canoe and kayak bronze medals

    canoe and kayak
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

     Kazakhstani athletes collected kayak and canoe bronze medals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    Kazakhstan’s Kirill Tubayev grabbed bronze in the Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final. Gold went to Chinese Dong Zhang. Shakhriyor Makhkamov of Uzbekistan settled for silver.

    Timofey Yemelyanov of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in the Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final. Kuan-Chieh Lai from Chinese Taipei took home gold. Uzbek Vladlen Denisov collected silver.

