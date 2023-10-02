19th Asian Games: Kazakhstani gymnast hauls bronze

Viktoriya Butolina of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in the Trampoline Gymnastics Final at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

This is the 37th medal for Kazakhstan at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou in China.

Butolina earned 52.600 points for her performance, several points behind Chinese athletes Xueying Zhu and Yicheng Hu who won gold and silver, respectively.

To date, Kazakhstan has four gold, seven silver and 26 bronze medals.

The 19th Asian Games are set to run through October 8.