Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:38, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    19th Asian Games: Shooter Zukhra Irnazarova brings 2nd gold for Kazakh team

    Zukhra Irnazarova wins 2nd gold for Kazakh team
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Another female shooter of Kazakhstan Zukhra Irnazarova won gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.

    Irnazarova gathered 560 points in the Women's 10m running target shooting event in China.

    North Korean athlete Ri Jiye gathered 554 points and another North Korean shooter Oksim Paek took 551 points.

    The Kazakh team has already grabbed 15 medals at the event.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
