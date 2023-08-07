EN
    22:25, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    19th Saudi plane arrives in Turkiye within relief aid to help victims of earthquake

    Photo: spa.gov.sa
    RIYADH. KAZINFORM The 19th Saudi relief plane arrived yesterday in Gaziantep, the Republic of Turkiye, carrying over 27 tons of medical equipment and supplies.

    The plane was dispatched under directives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, SPA reports.

    The new aid shipment is part of the Saudi relief airlift operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the February victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye; it is an embodiment of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


